Missing cat reunites with family after 6 months, just in time for Thanksgiving

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A beloved pet of a Washington State family is home just in time for Thanksgiving after going missing at a Wisconsin campground this spring, the Dane County Humane Society announced.

Eleven-year-old Berkeley, a cat, went missing on May 16.

The DCHS explained Berkeley’s family was moving from Madison to Washington when the cat jumped out of their RV at Lake County Park in Madison. Amy O’Shea, his owner, said she left his carrier and some personal items with longtime family friend, Kirsten Johnson, in hopes he would be found.

Earlier this month, Berkeley was found in the compartment of an RV that had been at the park when it stopped at a DeForest truck stop.

The precious cat was then brought to DCHS. Technicians were able to scan Berkeley’s microchip, find a contact and eventually reach out to his family.

DCHS noted Berkeley had a big shift, dropping about half of his weight. Berkeley has been making a comeback though, gaining over a pound and an official deemed him fit to fly home to his family.

Johnson was able to fly out with the 11-year-old feline on Wednesday from Milwaukee to Seattle, with a stop in Minneapolis, to get to his home.

“We are so excited to have him home again,” said O’Shea. “We are so thankful for all the help from the community and Dane County Humane Society for caring for him until he was able to fly out to us in Washington.”

