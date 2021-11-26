Advertisement

Missing cat reunites with family after 6 months, just in time for Thanksgiving

Berkeley, a cat that went missing at a local campground six months ago and was brought to DCHS...
Berkeley, a cat that went missing at a local campground six months ago and was brought to DCHS earlier this month, has been reunited with his family in Washington, just in time for Thanksgiving. Pictured with Berkeley is Amy O’Shea (holding Berkeley), her husband Nigel and their 7-year-old daughter Flora.(Dane County Humane Society)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 10:30 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A beloved pet of a Washington State family is home just in time for Thanksgiving after going missing at a Wisconsin campground this spring, the Dane County Humane Society announced.

Eleven-year-old Berkeley, a cat, went missing on May 16.

The DCHS explained Berkeley’s family was moving from Madison to Washington when the cat jumped out of their RV at Lake County Park in Madison. Amy O’Shea, his owner, said she left his carrier and some personal items with longtime family friend, Kirsten Johnson, in hopes he would be found.

Earlier this month, Berkeley was found in the compartment of an RV that had been at the park when it stopped at a DeForest truck stop.

The precious cat was then brought to DCHS. Technicians were able to scan Berkeley’s microchip, find a contact and eventually reach out to his family.

DCHS noted Berkeley had a big shift, dropping about half of his weight. Berkeley has been making a comeback though, gaining over a pound and an official deemed him fit to fly home to his family.

Johnson was able to fly out with the 11-year-old feline on Wednesday from Milwaukee to Seattle, with a stop in Minneapolis, to get to his home.

“We are so excited to have him home again,” said O’Shea. “We are so thankful for all the help from the community and Dane County Humane Society for caring for him until he was able to fly out to us in Washington.”

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A disturbance involving a weapon was reported to the ECPD Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. One person...
One person in custody after disturbance involving a weapon in Eau Claire Thursday
An illustration of a muskie (musky) provided by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources...
Looking to beat freeze, Minnesota man lands record muskie
9 injured in Amish buggy crash in Taylor County
Chippewa County dispatchers ask that people avoid County Road T at 60th Avenue while...
Crews respond to fire in Chippewa County
Generic photo of an ambulance.
Minnesota man dies in apparent hunting accident in Wisconsin

Latest News

The Pablo Center says information about refunds and the rescheduled performance have been sent...
Friday night’s sold-out Them Coulee Boys concert is canceled
Police in Milwaukee are investigating three separate shootings from late Thursday and early...
Milwaukee police investigating three non-fatal shootings
Record rain in British Columbia devastates growing and harvesting season
Hundreds of shoppers making their way into Fleet Farm Friday morning at 5 a.m.
Black Friday shopping at Fleet Farm
BLACK FRIDAY 6:10
BLACK FRIDAY 6:10