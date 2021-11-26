Advertisement

Nine children remain hospitalized after Waukesha Christmas Parade, none in critical condition

(Jeffrey Phelps | AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As nine children continue to be cared for at Children’s Wisconsin following the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy, none are listed as in critical condition anymore.

In an update from Children’s Wisconsin, it notes one child was released on Thanksgiving and is able to go home to continue their recovery.

There are now four children in serious condition, three listed in fair condition and two are in good condition.

The hospital noted Wednesday that five children were in critical condition, two were in fair condition and three were in good condition.

The hospital noted that families who need emotional support can call the Children’s Wisconsin Mental and Behavioral Health Helpline at 414-266-6500. They can also call or text the Disaster Distress Helpline at 800-985-5990.

Officials noted Tuesday that a child, 8-year-old Jackson Sparks, had died as a result of their injuries from the parade. A fundraiser for the Sparks family has raised nearly $430,000.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A disturbance involving a weapon was reported to the ECPD Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. One person...
One person in custody after disturbance involving a weapon in Eau Claire Thursday
An illustration of a muskie (musky) provided by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources...
Looking to beat freeze, Minnesota man lands record muskie
9 injured in Amish buggy crash in Taylor County
Generic photo of an ambulance.
Minnesota man dies in apparent hunting accident in Wisconsin
The Pablo Center says information about refunds and the rescheduled performance have been sent...
Friday night’s sold-out Them Coulee Boys concert is canceled

Latest News

Wisconsin children lead state with most COVID-19 cases overall
A 5-year-old child was killed by a 13-year-old who shot a gun at a home in the Minneapolis...
5-year-old child killed in shooting in Minneapolis suburb
To thank staff for their hard work and dedication throughout the pandemic, one hospital system...
Mayo Clinic offers staff a day of thanks
State park and forest passes go on sale Friday