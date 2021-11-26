Santa arrives in Chippewa Falls

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Now that we’ve celebrated Thanksgiving, Christmas will be here soon.

To celebrate, Santa and Mrs. Claus are coming to town.

The Claus’ made a stop Friday morning outside the BMO Harris Bank in Chippewa Falls.

Some of Santa’s elves handed out ornaments to families that dropped by for a visit.

For Chippewa Falls, it’s just one way they celebrate the holiday season.

Teri Ouimette, Director of Chippewa Falls Main Street, says people seem to love the traditions.

“I just think carrying on the traditions is so cool and every year we try to tweak a few things, but basically, it’s kind of the same tradition and people seem to just love that,” Ouimette said.

If you didn’t catch Santa on Friday, he will be in Chippewa Falls every Saturday until Dec. 18 at the Rutledge Charity Building from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

