Advertisement

Santa arrives in Chippewa Falls

The Claus’ made a stop Friday morning outside the BMO Harris Bank in Chippewa Falls.
The Claus’ made a stop Friday morning outside the BMO Harris Bank in Chippewa Falls.(WEAU)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Now that we’ve celebrated Thanksgiving, Christmas will be here soon.

To celebrate, Santa and Mrs. Claus are coming to town.

The Claus’ made a stop Friday morning outside the BMO Harris Bank in Chippewa Falls.

Some of Santa’s elves handed out ornaments to families that dropped by for a visit.

For Chippewa Falls, it’s just one way they celebrate the holiday season.

Teri Ouimette, Director of Chippewa Falls Main Street, says people seem to love the traditions.

“I just think carrying on the traditions is so cool and every year we try to tweak a few things, but basically, it’s kind of the same tradition and people seem to just love that,” Ouimette said.

If you didn’t catch Santa on Friday, he will be in Chippewa Falls every Saturday until Dec. 18 at the Rutledge Charity Building from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A disturbance involving a weapon was reported to the ECPD Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. One person...
One person in custody after disturbance involving a weapon in Eau Claire Thursday
An illustration of a muskie (musky) provided by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources...
Looking to beat freeze, Minnesota man lands record muskie
9 injured in Amish buggy crash in Taylor County
Generic photo of an ambulance.
Minnesota man dies in apparent hunting accident in Wisconsin
The Pablo Center says information about refunds and the rescheduled performance have been sent...
Friday night’s sold-out Them Coulee Boys concert is canceled

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ 4 (11/26/21)
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ 4 (11/26/21)
Nine children remain hospitalized after Waukesha Christmas Parade, none in critical condition
death investigation
Woman’s body pulled from the Wisconsin River in Whiting
Wisconsin children lead state with most COVID-19 cases overall