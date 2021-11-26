Visitation set for man who went missing while trying to help another boater

BLACK EARTH, Wis. (WMTV) - Visitation services are set for a 22-year-old Arena man as his loved ones continue to search for him after he fell into the Wisconsin River while trying to aid another boater over the summer.

Parker Kruse went missing over the Fourth of July weekend near Spring Green, upstream from the boat landing behind the Wisconsin Riverside Resort. His family said he was trying to help another boater when their boats collided and Parker was thrown off.

“They caught the boat at the wrong time, and it collided. Not only collided, but went over a little bit,” Kruse’s then-girlfriend Kourtney Higgins told NBC15 News at the time. “It wasn’t really a collision, it slid on top. Once the boat went off of their boat, Parker was no longer to be seen.”

A Facebook post on the Promise Parker page paid tribute Kruse as someone who was always learning, wanting to try new things, and “happy to be part of a large loving family,” pointing out that “[t]hough he didn’t always show it, he loved that (his sister McKenzie) looked up to him (and) his brother Sawyer was his best friend.”

“I’ll never give up on him,” Parker’s mom Jackie Johnson-Kruse said in a late July interview, adding that she will not stop until she has an answer. “There’s two people that know where Parker is, and it’s God and Parker, and we just need a sign to know where he is.”

Search for 22-year-old Parker Kruse on Wisconsin River enters fourth week

There will be two visitation services for Kruse early next week. Both of them will be held at New Heights Lutheran Church, 1705 Center St., in Black Earth. Both services will also be live streamed through New Heights LC Facebook page or New Heights Church on YouTube. According to the post the visitations will be:

Monday, Nov. 29, from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 30, from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.