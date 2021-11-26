Advertisement

Visitation set for man who went missing while trying to help another boater

Parker Kruse was last seen over the Fourth of July weekend.
Photo of Parker Kruse provided by family members.
Photo of Parker Kruse provided by family members.(wmtv)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 1:04 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACK EARTH, Wis. (WMTV) - Visitation services are set for a 22-year-old Arena man as his loved ones continue to search for him after he fell into the Wisconsin River while trying to aid another boater over the summer.

Parker Kruse went missing over the Fourth of July weekend near Spring Green, upstream from the boat landing behind the Wisconsin Riverside Resort. His family said he was trying to help another boater when their boats collided and Parker was thrown off.

“They caught the boat at the wrong time, and it collided. Not only collided, but went over a little bit,” Kruse’s then-girlfriend Kourtney Higgins told NBC15 News at the time. “It wasn’t really a collision, it slid on top. Once the boat went off of their boat, Parker was no longer to be seen.”

A Facebook post on the Promise Parker page paid tribute Kruse as someone who was always learning, wanting to try new things, and “happy to be part of a large loving family,” pointing out that “[t]hough he didn’t always show it, he loved that (his sister McKenzie) looked up to him (and) his brother Sawyer was his best friend.”

“I’ll never give up on him,” Parker’s mom Jackie Johnson-Kruse said in a late July interview, adding that she will not stop until she has an answer. “There’s two people that know where Parker is, and it’s God and Parker, and we just need a sign to know where he is.”

Search for 22-year-old Parker Kruse on Wisconsin River enters fourth week
Search for 22-year-old Parker Kruse on Wisconsin River enters fourth week

There will be two visitation services for Kruse early next week. Both of them will be held at New Heights Lutheran Church, 1705 Center St., in Black Earth. Both services will also be live streamed through New Heights LC Facebook page or New Heights Church on YouTube. According to the post the visitations will be:

  • Monday, Nov. 29, from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Nov. 30, from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A disturbance involving a weapon was reported to the ECPD Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. One person...
One person in custody after disturbance involving a weapon in Eau Claire Thursday
An illustration of a muskie (musky) provided by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources...
Looking to beat freeze, Minnesota man lands record muskie
9 injured in Amish buggy crash in Taylor County
Generic photo of an ambulance.
Minnesota man dies in apparent hunting accident in Wisconsin
Chippewa County dispatchers ask that people avoid County Road T at 60th Avenue while...
Crews respond to fire in Chippewa County

Latest News

The police union in St. Paul, Minnesota is suing the city in an effort to halt a mandate that...
St. Paul police union sues city over vaccine mandate
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (11/26/21)
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that as of Tuesday the city had recorded 175 homicides...
Milwaukee records 175 homicides so far in 2021
Dance Wisconsin presents its 44th performance of The Nutcracker.
The Nutcracker returns to Madison for 44th year