“Cease and desist” Wis. Senators send message to those politicizing Waukesha tragedy

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin’s two senators, Sens. Ron Johnson and Tammy Baldwin, teamed up Saturday to urge groups or individuals trying to exploit the Waukesha tragedy to “cease and desist” and let local law enforcement agencies do their job.

Coming from different sides of the aisle, the Democrat Baldwin and Republican Johnson, highlighted the bipartisanship in their plea, saying that they both have full confidence in local law enforcement agencies who are investigating the events that led to the deaths of six people during Waukesha’s Christmas parade.

“They have many difficult duties to perform in the coming days, weeks, and months, and they should be afforded the respect and support they deserve to undertake their responsibilities without outside interference,” the pair wrote in their statement.

They added that these tasks will be made more difficult in a politically charged environment and credited local officials with showing, “extraordinary professionalism, competence, integrity and compassion.” The senators pointed out that, beyond the criminal investigation, the officials also need to focus their efforts on comforting and supporting victims’ family members.

“These will not be easy tasks, and will be made even more difficult if conducted within a politically charged atmosphere,” the statement continued.

Darrell Brooks faces five counts of intentional homicide, with a sixth one expected in the coming days following the death of an 8-year-old boy. He is accused of driving an SUV into the parade, killing the victims and wounding more than sixty more people.

The senators went on to encourage people to show their support by praying for the victims, their families and the Waukesha Community.

The Waukesha Community Foundation and the United Way of Greater Milwaukee and Waukesha County have also established the “United for Waukesha Community fund,” for those who want to financially support the victims, Johnson and Baldwin said.

Here’s where you can donate to the United for Waukesha Community Fund.

