Advertisement

Donations pour in for Missouri man freed after 43 years

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 12:11 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Nearly $1.4 million had been raised as of Saturday for a man who spent 43 years behind bars before a judge overturned his conviction in a triple killing.

The Midwest Innocence Project set up the GoFundMe fundraiser as they fought for Kevin Strickland’s release, noting that he wouldn’t receive compensation from Missouri and would need help paying for basic living expenses. The state only allows wrongful imprisonment payments to people who were exonerated through DNA evidence, so the 62-year-old Strickland wouldn’t qualify.

Judge James Welsh, a retired Missouri Court of Appeals judge, ordered his release on Tuesday, finding that evidence used to convict Strickland had since been recanted or disproven. By midday Saturday, $1.39 million had been donated to help Strickland.

Strickland has always maintained that he was home watching television and had nothing to do with the killings, which happened in 1978 when he was 18 years old.

As he walked out of prison, he said he was “thankful for God walking me through this for 43 years.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Pablo Center says information about refunds and the rescheduled performance have been sent...
Friday night’s sold-out Them Coulee Boys concert is canceled
A 5-year-old child was killed by a 13-year-old who shot a gun at a home in the Minneapolis...
5-year-old child killed in shooting in Minneapolis suburb
death investigation
Woman’s body pulled from the Wisconsin River in Whiting
Photo of Parker Kruse provided by family members.
Visitation set for man who went missing while trying to help another boater
A disturbance involving a weapon was reported to the ECPD Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. One person...
One person in custody after disturbance involving a weapon in Eau Claire Thursday

Latest News

A young woman reacts as she receives a Pfizer jab against COVID-19, in Diepsloot Township near...
World on alert as UK reports cases of omicron COVID variant
The mother was severely injured in the collision and has died on Nov. 26 due to injuries...
Update given on Taylor County Amish buggy incident, one woman dead
When they tried to stop him he accelerated to 80 mph in a 45 mph zone and eventually crashed...
Illinois man charged in head-on collision in Wisconsin
A worker carries a large parcel at the United States Postal Service sorting and processing...
Shippers prepare for another pandemic crush of holiday gifts