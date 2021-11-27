Advertisement

Fatal crash in Trempealeau County, one person dead

The crash occurred on Highway 53 near Brekke Ridge Road in the Town of Preston at 4:39 p.m.
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 2:47 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TOWN OF PRESTON, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead after a fatal crash in Trempealeau County Friday afternoon.

The crash occurred on Highway 53 near Brekke Ridge Road in the Town of Preston at 4:59 p.m.

According to a release from the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, A Dodge pickup traveling northbound on Highway 53 crossed the center line entering the southbound lane of traffic. The Dodge pickup struck a Nissan pickup head-on traveling south.

The driver of the Dodge was not wearing a seatbelt and was dead on scene.

The driver of the Nissan was wearing their seatbelt and was taken to Tri-County Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Highway 53 was closed for two and a half hours due to the crash.

The crash is still under investigation and names are not being released at this time.

Assisting the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office with the crash was Blair/Preston Fire Department, Whitehall Fire Department, Tri County Ambulance and Gundersen Air.

