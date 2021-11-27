Advertisement

Funeral arrangements set for Wisconsin State Trooper

Trooper Dan Stainbrook
Trooper Dan Stainbrook(Wisconsin State Patrol/DOT)
By Kassandra Sepeda
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 7:01 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Plover, Wis. (WSAW) - Funeral arrangements have been set to honor Master Trooper Daniel Stainbrook who passed away earlier this month.

According to a post from Wisconsin State Patrol, a public funeral will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 30. Visitation is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Woodlands Church in Plover with a service to follow at 1 p.m. Law enforcement honors will follow the service.

The 42-year-old passed away Nov. 15 due to complications from COVID-19. A GoFundMe for the Stainbrook family says he had been hospitalized since Oct. 27 in Wisconsin Rapids. CLICK HERE to donate to the GoFundMe.

Stainbrook was a 20-year State Patrol veteran who primarily served in Waushara County, through the northcentral regional office based in Wausau.

Trooper Stainbrook leaves behind a wife and two daughters.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Pablo Center says information about refunds and the rescheduled performance have been sent...
Friday night’s sold-out Them Coulee Boys concert is canceled
A 5-year-old child was killed by a 13-year-old who shot a gun at a home in the Minneapolis...
5-year-old child killed in shooting in Minneapolis suburb
A disturbance involving a weapon was reported to the ECPD Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. One person...
One person in custody after disturbance involving a weapon in Eau Claire Thursday
death investigation
Woman’s body pulled from the Wisconsin River in Whiting
Photo of Parker Kruse provided by family members.
Visitation set for man who went missing while trying to help another boater

Latest News

Audiologist Warns Dangerously Loud Toys Can Lead to Hearing Loss
Audiologist Warns Dangerously Loud Toys Can Lead to Hearing Loss
Dance Wisconsin presents its 44th performance of The Nutcracker.
The Nutcracker returns to Madison for 44th year
UPS Fitchburg has seen an increase in customers shipping early this holiday season.
Shipping deadlines for UPS, USPS, FedEx approaching
As parents buy their kids presents this holiday season, experts warn certain toys can damage...
Audiologist warns dangerously loud toys can lead to hearing loss