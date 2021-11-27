Advertisement

Great Lakes’ warming has wintertime domino effect

Lake Michigan viewed from the Green Bay shoreline (WBAY photo)
Lake Michigan viewed from the Green Bay shoreline (WBAY photo)(WBAY)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO - Winter is just around the corner, but experts say the Great Lakes haven’t gotten the message.

The Chicago Tribune reports that summer and fall evenings failed to cool down sufficiently, so Great Lakes surface temperatures are trending above average.

It’s an example of climate change. Record- or near-record warm spells in Minnesota, Wisconsin, New York and Illinois set up a domino effect.

Warmer lake temperatures can produce more lake effect snow. Snow diminishes with the onset of ice, which itself is delayed. Ice helps deter shoreline erosion. And warmer water temperatures year-round can invite invasive species or harmful algae blooms, even in water as deep at the Great Lakes’.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Pablo Center says information about refunds and the rescheduled performance have been sent...
Friday night’s sold-out Them Coulee Boys concert is canceled
A 5-year-old child was killed by a 13-year-old who shot a gun at a home in the Minneapolis...
5-year-old child killed in shooting in Minneapolis suburb
death investigation
Woman’s body pulled from the Wisconsin River in Whiting
Photo of Parker Kruse provided by family members.
Visitation set for man who went missing while trying to help another boater
A disturbance involving a weapon was reported to the ECPD Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. One person...
One person in custody after disturbance involving a weapon in Eau Claire Thursday

Latest News

The crash occurred on Highway 53 near Brekke Ridge Road in the Town of Preston at 4:39 p.m.
Fatal crash in Trempealeau County, one person dead
A Maryland man thanks the doctor who saved his life after he was shot 25 years ago. (Source:...
Shooting victim reunites with rescuer 25 years later
The mother was severely injured in the collision and has died on Nov. 26 due to injuries...
Update given on Taylor County Amish buggy incident, one woman dead
Survey: Wisconsin farmland worth 10% more than in 2020