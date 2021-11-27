Advertisement

Illinois man charged in head-on collision in Wisconsin

When they tried to stop him he accelerated to 80 mph in a 45 mph zone and eventually crashed...
When they tried to stop him he accelerated to 80 mph in a 45 mph zone and eventually crashed head-on with another vehicle.(WPTA)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin prosecutors have filed multiple charges against an Illinois man accused driving drunk and causing a head-on collision last month. The Kenosha News reported Friday that 32-year-old Jose Medina Dominguez of Waukegan has been charged with felony counts of attempting to elude an officer, reckless endangerment and hit-and-run causing injury along with misdemeanor obstruction and first-offense drunken driving. According to the criminal complaint, Pleasant Prairie police officers saw Medina Domnguez run a red light on Oct. 9. When they tried to stop him he accelerated to 80 mph in a 45 mph zone and eventually crashed head-on with another vehicle. The driver of that vehicle refused to be taken to a hospital.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Pablo Center says information about refunds and the rescheduled performance have been sent...
Friday night’s sold-out Them Coulee Boys concert is canceled
A 5-year-old child was killed by a 13-year-old who shot a gun at a home in the Minneapolis...
5-year-old child killed in shooting in Minneapolis suburb
death investigation
Woman’s body pulled from the Wisconsin River in Whiting
Photo of Parker Kruse provided by family members.
Visitation set for man who went missing while trying to help another boater
A disturbance involving a weapon was reported to the ECPD Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. One person...
One person in custody after disturbance involving a weapon in Eau Claire Thursday

Latest News

The mother was severely injured in the collision and has died on Nov. 26 due to injuries...
Update given on Taylor County Amish buggy incident, one woman dead
Manitowoc drive-thru light show
Drive-thru light show benefiting zoo opens in Manitowoc
Lights in Lincoln Park holiday display in Manitowoc
Light show puts animals in a new light
Trooper Dan Stainbrook
Funeral arrangements set for Wisconsin State Trooper