Remains of Ashley Miller Carlson located east of Hinckley

By Larissa Milles
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
HINCKLEY, MN-- After months of searching, law enforcement recovered the remains of Ashley Miller Carlson on Saturday, November 27th.

The mother of four was last seen on September 23rd.

Miller was a 33-years-old and was reported missing near the Lake Lena community on the Mille Lacs Band’s Reservation, about 25 miles east of Hinckley.

According to a Saturday press release, law enforcement agencies were searching near the Lake Lena community on the Mille Lacs Band’s Reservation throughout the day when they located Miller.

The cause of death is still to be determined as of 3:30 p.m. Nov. 27.

“This is a sad day our family hoped would not come, and there are still many questions that need answers, but the important thing is we now have Ashley,” said Krista Struck, Ashley’s mother. “Our family received incredible support from the community these past many weeks, and we thank them, the Christian Aid Ministries volunteer search and rescue team, the many involved law enforcement agencies, and Applied Professional Services for helping locate Ashley.”

Applied Professional Services is a Duluth-based investigation firm that received more than 70 calls to its 24-hour tip line, many of which were valuable in helping locate Miller.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

