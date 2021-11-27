Advertisement

State Park admission stickers, trail passes for 2022 now on sale

Wisconsin State Parks
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Not sure what to buy the nature lover in your family this holiday season? The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources may be able to help you out.

The state park and forest admission passes are now available for 2022, and are valid from the date of purchase through December 31 of 2022.

The passes allow users to visit trails, beaches and recreation areas across the state, located in 60 state parks and forests.

Stickers are required on all motor vehicles visiting state parks and recreation areas, and some state forest and trail parking areas also require the sticker.

If you would like to buy an admission sticker and trail pass for a holiday gift, the DNR recommends buying them by Friday, December 10 to receive them before the holidays.

State trail passes are required for everyone who is at least 16 years of age and is biking, in-line skating, horseback riding, cross-country skiing, or off-highway motorcycling on specific state trails. The trail pass isn’t required for walking or hiking.

Admission stickers are $28 for Wisconsin residents and $38 for non-residents. If more than one vehicle is registered to the same household, additional state park and forest stickers can be purchased for $15.50 for residents and $20.50 for non-Wisconsin residents.

Meanwhile, a senior citizen annual sticker for Wisconsin residents are $13.

Annual trail passes are $25 for residents and non-residents.

CLICK HERE to buy stickers online. State trail passes are only available at individual properties. CLICK HERE to learn more about state trail passes.

