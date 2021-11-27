Advertisement

Update given on Taylor County Amish buggy incident, one woman dead

The mother was severely injured in the collision and has died on Nov. 26 due to injuries...
The mother was severely injured in the collision and has died on Nov. 26 due to injuries suffered.
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TAYLOR COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - An update has been given on an Amish buggy incident occurring Nov. 24 in Taylor County. One person has died.

Names of the victims are not being released at this time. The Sheriff’s Office says the victims were largely children, however, the mother was severely injured in the collision and has died on Nov. 26 due to injuries suffered.

As a previous release from the Sheriff’s Office stated, a vehicle driven by 35-year-old Skyler M. Opelt of Medford, Wis. struck an Amish buggy from behind on Nov. 24, 2021, while traveling north bound on County Highway E at approximately 2:44 p.m.

According to the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office, the Amish buggy contained 10 passengers and nine were injured as a result of the collision.

Opelt is currently being held in the Taylor County Jail. Charges being referred to the District Attorney’s office at this time are; seven counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance causing injury; homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle; 2nd degree reckless injury.

He was currently on probation at the time of the incident and is also being held on a probation hold as a result of this incident.

The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate this incident. Charging requests can change as the investigation continues.

