Annual Run for the Lights returns to Irvine Park

By Leeann Stapleton
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 8:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Back for its 9th year, the annual Run for the Lights returned to Irvine Park in Chippewa Falls after being canceled last year due to the pandemic.

Over 250 people laced up their sneakers to run through Irvine Park’s Christmas Village. Registrants could either run or walk a 5K or walk a mile.

John Jimenez, the Director of Parks, Recreation, and Forestry for Chippewa Falls, says Run for the Lights and the Christmas Village wouldn’t be possible without the community that supports it.

“The purpose behind the run for the lights event is to celebrate Christmas Village and for the community to represent Chippewa Falls, to provide a way and the means to support the Christmas Village for years to come,” Jimenez said.

All the proceeds from the event go to the Christmas Village to keep it up and running and growing for families to enjoy now and in the future.

