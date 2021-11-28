Advertisement

Children’s Wisconsin treating 8 victims from parade crash

Out of the eight remaining patients, four are in serious condition, two are in fair condition...
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Children’s Wisconsin said eight patients injured in last weekend’s Christmas parade crash in suburban Milwaukee are still being treated at the hospital.

The facility originally received 16 patients after the driver of a red SUV roared through the parade in Waukesha, killing six people and injuring more than 60.

One Children’s Wisconsin patient was released on Friday and another was able to come home for Thanksgiving. Out of the eight remaining patients, four are in serious condition, two are in fair condition and two are in good condition.

Darnell Brooks Jr. is accused of speeding away from police and entering the parade, refusing to stop even as an officer banged on the hood of his SUV. Five adults and one child were killed in the crash.

