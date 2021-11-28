Advertisement

Man arrested for 3rd OWI, 3 active warrants after chase in Vernon County

The 51-year-old man was stopped early Wednesday morning for suspected operating under the influence.(Vernon County Sheriff's Office)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
VIROQUA, Wis. (WEAU) - A man who had three warrants issued for his arrest was taken into custody for operating while intoxicated in Vernon County Wednesday.

51-year-old Brent Felde of rural Viroqua was arrested Nov. 24 after leading police on a chase through the City of Viroqua and rural Vernon County early that morning.

The Vernon County Sheriff’s Department said a deputy stopped Felde’s vehicle at 1:02 a.m. Nov. 24 on the 1300 block of North Main Street/Highway 14 on Viroqua’s north side for suspected operating under the influence of a controlled substance. Felde left his vehicle and moved towards the deputy aggressively. When the deputy pulled out his stun gun, Felde got back into his vehicle and fled north. The deputy, as well as an officer with the Viroqua Police Department, followed Felde into the Town of Jefferson where Felde left his vehicle on Vikemyr Road, about 3 miles northwest of Viroqua. After a short pursuit on foot, Felde ignored commands from law enforcement, who then used a stun gun to help bring Felde into custody.

Vernon County Sheriff John Spears said in a release that Felde was being held at the Vernon County Detention Center for his outstanding warrants and is being recommended for several charges, including operating while under the influence-3rd offense, operating after revocation, obstructing an officer and fleeing an officer as a vehicle operator.

Felde had warrants issued in three active cases for failing to appear in court for a September 2021 case in which Felde is charged with operating with a restricted controlled substance-3rd offense and operating while revoked, an October 2020 felony case for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and bail jumping and a trio of misdemeanors from May 2020 including possession of drug paraphernalia. Felde was scheduled after his arrest to appear in Vernon County Circuit Court on Nov. 24 for at least two of the active cases.

The incident remains under investiation, according to the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office.

