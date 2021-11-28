Tips to avoid sketchy sellers during Cyber Monday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Cyber Monday is the biggest holiday shopping day 2nd only to Black Friday. Last year with the pandemic more people shopped online during Thanksgiving weekend than ever before. Even more people are expected to shop online because of the supply chain shortages, but there’s more online fraud.

The Federal Trade Commission has more than 57,000 online shopping complaints already this year with people report losing more than $47 million.

Wisconsin consumer experts shared advice with Action 2 News on how to steer clear of sketchy sellers by making sure people are shopping on a reputable site.

“A secure website where you’re going to put in your personal identifying information or your financial information, will have an HTTPS. The ‘S’ stands for secure. Make sure that you have that. Sometimes, it has a lock that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s secure without that ‘S’, so make sure it has that,” said Lara Sutherlin, with the Wisconsin Division of Consumer Protection. “There’s plenty of websites that have it, so there’s no need to shop somewhere that doesn’t.”

Susan Bach, the Regional Director for the Better Business Bureau of Wisconsin, added that conditions are ripe for online purchase scams to grow. She said shoppers need to proceed with caution when an online shopping sight is advertising a huge inventory of an item that’s sold out elsewhere.

“Scammers are really aware of these supply chain issues, and they’re going to use it to their advantage,” said Bach.

Shoppers are advised to research the company by doing a Google search with the company name and the word “scam” to see if there are any complaints.

For social media site shopping, people should look for the blue checkmark that means they are verified.

It’s advised to pay with a credit card or Pay Pal to dispute any issues, if they were to happen. Also, don’t believe prices that are too good to be true.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.