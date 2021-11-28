Advertisement

Wisconsin family continues candy-making tradition at Lake Superior Railroad Museum

By Natalie Grant
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - Some sweet demonstrations were held Saturday at the Lake Superior Railroad Museum.

The annual Old Fashioned Candy Making returned this year after being away for the past two years.

People watched as The Grambsch family showed off how their grandfather made his candies at his candy store in Loyal, Wisconsin.

When the shop closed, it was entirely donated to the museum.

Each year on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, the family reunites and makes batch after batch of delicious holiday treats.

“It’s always been a family thing. This has been a part of our family tradition now since the eighties,” said Bob Grambsch, Candy Maker Ben Grambsch’s Grandson.

Grambsch said being back making candy is extra special this year because the family has lost some people over the past few years.

Copyright 2021 KBJR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The mother was severely injured in the collision and has died on Nov. 26 due to injuries...
Update given on Taylor County Amish buggy incident, one woman dead
The mother of four was last seen on September 23rd.
Remains of Ashley Miller Carlson located east of Hinckley
When they tried to stop him he accelerated to 80 mph in a 45 mph zone and eventually crashed...
Illinois man charged in head-on collision in Wisconsin
The crash occurred on Highway 53 near Brekke Ridge Road in the Town of Preston at 4:39 p.m.
Fatal crash in Trempealeau County, one person dead
Trooper Dan Stainbrook
Funeral arrangements set for Wisconsin State Trooper

Latest News

Christmas Tree Sales So Far
Christmas Tree Sales So Far (11/28/21)
Eau Claire Tree farms share how their holiday sales are looking
Eau Claire tree farms share how Christmas tree sales are going so far
Leopard Gecko from Rothschild Northern Wisconsin Reptile Expo.
Rothschild Northern Wisconsin Reptile Expo combats reptile stigma
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers runs during the first half of an NFL football game against the...
Toe injury can’t stop Rodgers as Packers defeat Rams 36-28
SkyWarn 13 Web Weather (11/28/21)