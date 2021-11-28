Wisconsin family continues candy-making tradition at Lake Superior Railroad Museum

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - Some sweet demonstrations were held Saturday at the Lake Superior Railroad Museum.

The annual Old Fashioned Candy Making returned this year after being away for the past two years.

People watched as The Grambsch family showed off how their grandfather made his candies at his candy store in Loyal, Wisconsin.

When the shop closed, it was entirely donated to the museum.

Each year on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, the family reunites and makes batch after batch of delicious holiday treats.

“It’s always been a family thing. This has been a part of our family tradition now since the eighties,” said Bob Grambsch, Candy Maker Ben Grambsch’s Grandson.

Grambsch said being back making candy is extra special this year because the family has lost some people over the past few years.

