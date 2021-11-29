Advertisement

50-year-old woman dies in Friday evening crash in Trempealeau County

The crash occurred Friday evening west of Blair.
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TOWN OF PRESTON, Wis. (WEAU) - A 50-year-old woman is dead after a crash in Trempealeau County Friday evening.

Teresa Reinart of Whitehall was found dead at the scene of the crash on Highway 53 near Brekke Ridge Road west of Blair at 4:59 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26.

According to a release from the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, a Dodge truck driven by Reinart traveling northbound on Highway 53 crossed the center line entering the southbound lane of traffic and struck a Nissan truck driven by a 57-year-old man from Blair traveling south head-on. The man driving the Nissan truck was wearing his seatbelt and was taken to Tri-County Hospital with non-life threatening injuries caused by the crash. Reinart was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Highway 53 was closed for two and a half hours due to the crash. Assisting the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office were the Blair/Preston Fire Department, Whitehall Fire Department, Tri-County Ambulance and Gundersen Air.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, it is the third fatality due to a crash in Trempealeau County in 2021.

