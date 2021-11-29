Advertisement

ASHLEY PETERSON AND BLISS SALON AND DAY SPA

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 11:21 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Ashley Peterson and the girls at Bliss are just the best group of ladies I have ever worked with. They have gone out of their way to make me feel better on bad days and they really make it clear they care about me and my family. My husband was recently in a four-wheeler accident and while in the hospital, had to have surgery to save his leg. These ladies were constantly texting me, asking about how he was doing and making sure I was ok, also. Ashley never made me feel bad about missing work. She said to take as much time as I needed. The other girls helped cover my shifts and everyone was genuinely concerned about us. They’ve gone above and beyond and I just can’t thank them enough.

Crystal Setzer

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The mother of four was last seen on September 23rd.
Remains of Ashley Miller Carlson located east of Hinckley
The mother was severely injured in the collision and has died on Nov. 26 due to injuries...
Update given on Taylor County Amish buggy incident, one woman dead
The crash occurred on Highway 53 near Brekke Ridge Road in the Town of Preston at 4:39 p.m.
Fatal crash in Trempealeau County, one person dead
When they tried to stop him he accelerated to 80 mph in a 45 mph zone and eventually crashed...
Illinois man charged in head-on collision in Wisconsin
The 51-year-old man was stopped early Wednesday morning for suspected operating under the...
Man arrested for 3rd OWI, 3 active warrants after chase in Vernon County

Latest News

KIM KUMMER
BRUCE EDWARDS
JIM LANE
BRANDON NEUENBURG