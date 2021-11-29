ASHLEY PETERSON AND BLISS SALON AND DAY SPA

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Ashley Peterson and the girls at Bliss are just the best group of ladies I have ever worked with. They have gone out of their way to make me feel better on bad days and they really make it clear they care about me and my family. My husband was recently in a four-wheeler accident and while in the hospital, had to have surgery to save his leg. These ladies were constantly texting me, asking about how he was doing and making sure I was ok, also. Ashley never made me feel bad about missing work. She said to take as much time as I needed. The other girls helped cover my shifts and everyone was genuinely concerned about us. They’ve gone above and beyond and I just can’t thank them enough.

Crystal Setzer

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.