BRANDON NEUENBURG

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Brandon volunteers to share his love of football by coaching the Tigers, a 3rd/4th grade flag football team for the Parks and Rec. He was an amazing coach, role model, and leader for a group of boys who were easily distracted. Thank you for reaching out to the youth in the community. My son looks up to Brandon as a coach and thrived with his guidance. The entire team is better from having Brandon as a coach.

Angie Stombaugh

