I would like Bruce Edwards to receive the Sunshine Award. Bruce will be seventy years old on November 19, 2021. He does so much for people, from cooking dinners, mowing lawns, to shoveling. You name it, he will be there to help. He volunteers where needed at the church, pantry, and his hobby is to take a walk every day and clean up the parks, usually Carson Park. I am sure the city workers know who he is. They wave and thank him daily and tell him he should get paid for his hard work of keeping our city parks clean. I could go on, but he is just a great guy, community member, friend, father, grandfather, brother, and neighbor.

Kelly Fridlund

