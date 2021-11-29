Advertisement

Chippewa Valley Free Clinic fundraiser

“Raise Spirits, Give Hope...in a Box”
The Chippewa Valley Free Clinic is holding its "Raise Spirits, Give Hope..in a Box" fundraiser
The Chippewa Valley Free Clinic is holding its "Raise Spirits, Give Hope..in a Box" fundraiser(Picasa | WEAU)
By Judy Clark
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

News Release: “Raise Spirits, Give Hope...in a Box” is the Chippewa Valley Free Clinic’s pandemic-friendly twist on its annual fundraising event. Instead of gathering at an in-person event, community members have the opportunity to support the Free Clinic by ordering a themed box filled with food and beverages to enjoy at their leisure in their own home. Specially curated by the experts at The Coffee Grounds, each “Raise Spirits, Give Hope...in a Box” has its own unique theme and distinct food and beverage offerings. December’s Box, presented by Charter Bank, Lasker Jewelers, Market & Johnson, Peace Church, Prevea Health, and Frandsen Bank & Trust, is called “Bubbles in a Box.” The Box is filled with with two 375-ml bottles of sparkling wine, three cheese selections, two salami selections, crackers, bread, olives, fig jam, and mixed nuts. Each box costs $100 and contains supplies for 2 people. A limited number of boxes are available for order until Tuesday, December 7, or until they’re sold out. Boxes will be ready for pick up at The Coffee Grounds on Friday, December 10.

About the Chippewa Valley Free Clinic: The Chippewa Valley Free Clinic opened its healthcare clinic in Eau Claire in 1997 to help meet the needs of a growing population of uninsured people who were increasingly relying on hospital emergency rooms for their medical care. The clinic, staffed by volunteer clinicians, offers many comprehensive services, including acute and chronic medical care, mental health clinic with counseling, education and weight management, dental and vision clinics, free medications and eyeglasses, lab services, and immunizations. Since its launch in 1997, the Clinic has helped almost 10,000 patients receive much needed care through over 46,000 visits. For more information about the Chippewa Valley Free Clinic, please visit online or call 715-839-8477.

The Coffee Grounds
Chippewa Valley Free Clinic

