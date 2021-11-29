Advertisement

Eau Claire Children’s Theatre

Eau Claire Children's Theatre
Eau Claire Children's Theatre(WEAU)
By Judy Clark
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

The Eau Claire Children’s Theatre presents “Starquest 2021 on December 4 at 7:30 p.m. at The Oxford.

The vocal competition showcases finals in two age categories, 12 and under and 13-18.  Finalists will perform for a panel of judges and the public for a chance to win cash prizes.

On December 4 and 11 at 10 a.m. at The Oxford, the “Polar Express Pajama Party is happening. Tickets are $10 per person.

Eau Claire Children's Theatre website

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The mother of four was last seen on September 23rd.
Remains of Ashley Miller Carlson located east of Hinckley
The mother was severely injured in the collision and has died on Nov. 26 due to injuries...
Update given on Taylor County Amish buggy incident, one woman dead
The crash occurred on Highway 53 near Brekke Ridge Road in the Town of Preston at 4:39 p.m.
Fatal crash in Trempealeau County, one person dead
When they tried to stop him he accelerated to 80 mph in a 45 mph zone and eventually crashed...
Illinois man charged in head-on collision in Wisconsin
The 51-year-old man was stopped early Wednesday morning for suspected operating under the...
Man arrested for 3rd OWI, 3 active warrants after chase in Vernon County

Latest News

KIM KUMMER
ASHLEY PETERSON AND BLISS SALON AND DAY SPA
BRUCE EDWARDS
JIM LANE