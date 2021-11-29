EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

The Eau Claire Children’s Theatre presents “Starquest 2021 on December 4 at 7:30 p.m. at The Oxford.

The vocal competition showcases finals in two age categories, 12 and under and 13-18. Finalists will perform for a panel of judges and the public for a chance to win cash prizes.

On December 4 and 11 at 10 a.m. at The Oxford, the “Polar Express Pajama Party is happening. Tickets are $10 per person.

