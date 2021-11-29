Eau Claire tree farms share how Christmas tree sales are going so far

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Thanksgiving is over and now people are gearing up for the Christmas season. For many families, the first weekend after Thanksgiving is when they decide to buy a Christmas tree.

A few tree farms shared how sales are going so far this season.

For Lowes Creek Tree Farm in Eau Claire County, Owner Therese Olson says it’s typically their busiest season.

“Traditionally, the weekend after Thanksgiving is the busiest as people finish their turkey dinners or their holiday dinners and decided that the next day is the start of their tradition for getting their Christmas tree,” Olson said.

Brittany Malone says the same goes for her Eau Claire farm, Curvue Tree Farm.

“So, we have a lot of fun we have a lot of families that come back every year and we truly enjoy seeing families grow and change, they watch our kids grow too,” Malone said.

Compared to this time last year, Lowes Creek Tree Farm believes their sales are right around the same.

Curvue says they’re down a little.

“We’re playing catch up on our own tree lot so we probably have another year or two of good growth at least for us personally,” Malone said.

Malone says 2020′s post-Thanksgiving weekend saw 216 trees sold. So far this year, they’re around 126. She says the farm is still fairly new, opening in 2013 when they took it over from the previous owner. A Christmas tree can take almost ten years more to become fully grown.

“It’s very much a supply issue right now, like I said we’re playing catch up from not planting,” Malone said.

Regardless of how many trees are harvestable, Malone says she enjoys seeing families together and making memories.

“We’re hoping in the next couple years that will turn around and we have a lot of families that really love the experience of it,” Malone said.

Both say the most important thing is watching families continue traditions and make new ones of picking their Christmas tree.

“We contribute that everybody is here having just a great time wanting to get out into the fresh air wanting to pick out their trees from a tree farm,” Olson said.

If you’re buying a fresh tree this year or you already have one, Olson and Malone say don’t forget to water your tree to keep it hydrated to make it last.

