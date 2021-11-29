Flags to fly at half-staff Tuesday to honor Wisconsin State Patrol trooper

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Flags will fly at half-staff Tuesday for a Wisconsin State Patrol trooper who died earlier this month after contracting COVID-19.

Master Trooper Daniel Stainbrook will receive law enforcement honors following a public funeral that day, the State Patrol previously indicated. Visitation will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Woodlands Church, in Plover, with services set to commence immediately thereafter.

“The state of Wisconsin lost a true public servant with the passing of Dan Stainbrook. With two decades of dedicated service to his community and the state of Wisconsin, his loss is felt deeply by all those who knew and worked with him,” Gov. Tony Evers said following his death.

According to an executive order, flags at state buildings will fly at half-staff from sunrise to sunset.

Stainbrook family (GoFundMe)

The 42-year-old Stainbrook passed away Nov. 15 due to complications from COVID-19. Stainbrook was a 20-year State Patrol veteran who primarily served in Waushara County, as part of the northcentral regional office based in Wausau.

Trooper Stainbrook leaves behind a wife and two daughters.

