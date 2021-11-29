Advertisement

KIM KUMMER

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 11:28 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Kim Kummer for the Sunshine Award.  Kim is a very friendly, helpful person at Hanson’s IGA in Mondovi.  When my back went out and I couldn’t push the cart and wheel myself in the wheelchair and my husband couldn’t do cart and wheelchair, Kim, seeing we were having trouble, came over, and asked if she could help.  I gave her the list and she gathered our groceries.  Kim has been helpful and I think she needs a BIG thank you!!

Debbie Risler

