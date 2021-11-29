Advertisement

Lutheran Social Services works with Afghan refugees to find permenant housing in Southern Wisconsin

An Afghan refugee stands outside temporary housing at the Fort McCoy U.S. Army base on...
An Afghan refugee stands outside temporary housing at the Fort McCoy U.S. Army base on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021 in Fort McCoy, Wis.(Barbara Davidson/Pool Photo via AP)
By Colton Molesky
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 7:03 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Refugees from Afghanistan housed on military bases like Fort McCoy are finding permanent housing in Wisconsin. Lutheran Social Services is helping find homes in Southern Wisconsin for refugees that have lived in temporary housing in the U.S since August.

LSS is committing to helping at least 100 refugees. The group is finding housing, jobs, schools and other essentials for the refugees to start their new lives in America. Mary Flynn, a program manager at LSS, says the organization could help 200 or more refugees depending on the number of co-sponsors signing up to help place the refugees.

Co-sponsors are organizations, groups or churches working with LSS to help furnish the new home, act as a guide to the new community and provide a support system for the refugees coming to their area.

It is a way of helping resettle families and new members to a community tested by time and success.

“It is a very time-honored way of assisting newcomers to the united states going back to world war two,” said Flynn. “Many congregations in the united states reached out and did this work; in 1974, it became more formal and became what we know it as now as refugee resettlement.”

The refugees are coming to Wisconsin from bases around the country, including Fort McCoy. Many of the refugees have been living in temporary housing on these military bases since August.

As they move off the bases and into new homes, Flynn says that the biggest challenge isn’t a language barrier; it is the social differences in the U.S.

“The United States is a very individualistic society, and it’s actually very isolating in some ways,” said Flynn. “Afghans and refugees always teach us about what we’re missing in the United States in terms of community and extended social networks and extended households.”

She added that co-sponsors also offer a social group to help give refugees that feeling of community right away in their new homes.

To sign up for the co-sponsor program, go to the LSS website and find the form under the refugee resettlement page.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The mother of four was last seen on September 23rd.
Remains of Ashley Miller Carlson located east of Hinckley
The mother was severely injured in the collision and has died on Nov. 26 due to injuries...
Update given on Taylor County Amish buggy incident, one woman dead
The crash occurred on Highway 53 near Brekke Ridge Road in the Town of Preston at 4:39 p.m.
Fatal crash in Trempealeau County, one person dead
When they tried to stop him he accelerated to 80 mph in a 45 mph zone and eventually crashed...
Illinois man charged in head-on collision in Wisconsin
The 51-year-old man was stopped early Wednesday morning for suspected operating under the...
Man arrested for 3rd OWI, 3 active warrants after chase in Vernon County

Latest News

The CDC says there are no confirmed Omicron cases in the U.S., at least not yet.
UW Health specialist on next steps in handling Omicron variant
The crash occurred Friday evening west of Blair.
50-year-old woman dies in Friday evening crash in Trempealeau County
A disturbance involving a weapon was reported to the ECPD Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. One person...
Police: Thanksgiving incident at mobile home park involved teenager with BB gun
Trooper Dan Stainbrook
Flags to fly at half-staff Tuesday to honor Wisconsin State Patrol trooper