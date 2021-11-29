Minnesota man arrested after high-speed chase across state line

TOWN OF GALE, Wis. (WEAU) - A man was arrested after violating a restraining order, threatening a person and fleeing law enforcement across state lines Saturday.

36-year-old Jeremy Martin of Rochester, Minn. was taken into custody in Winona, Minn. nearly 20 miles from a Trempealeau County, Wis. home where he made a threat of arson and explosives towards the homeowner in the Town of Gale, which is east of Galesville.

According to the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, Martin made the threats while attempting to break into a home on Saturday at 9:51 p.m. The homeowner fired a gun at Martin, and Martin got in his vehicle and fled. Deputies with the Sheriff’s Office evacuated the home, and then tried to stop Martin from leaving before chasing him at speeds up to 90 miles per hour through Trempealeau and Buffalo counties on Highway 54. The vehicle Martin was driving was stopped as he attempted to escape into Minnesota when the Winona Police Department used spike strips to deflate the vehicle’s tires. Martin then took flight on foot before being taken into custody by Winona police, and is currently being held in Minnesota awaiting extradition to Wisconsin, where he is being recommended for charges.

The La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office, Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, Trempealeau County ERT and Galesville Fire Department are credited by the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office with assistance in the incident, which remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.