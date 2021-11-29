Advertisement

Minnesota man arrested after high-speed chase across state line

The pursuit reached a speed of over 90 miles per hour Saturday evening.
The pursuit reached a speed of over 90 miles per hour Saturday evening.(WILX)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 1:48 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF GALE, Wis. (WEAU) - A man was arrested after violating a restraining order, threatening a person and fleeing law enforcement across state lines Saturday.

36-year-old Jeremy Martin of Rochester, Minn. was taken into custody in Winona, Minn. nearly 20 miles from a Trempealeau County, Wis. home where he made a threat of arson and explosives towards the homeowner in the Town of Gale, which is east of Galesville.

According to the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, Martin made the threats while attempting to break into a home on Saturday at 9:51 p.m. The homeowner fired a gun at Martin, and Martin got in his vehicle and fled. Deputies with the Sheriff’s Office evacuated the home, and then tried to stop Martin from leaving before chasing him at speeds up to 90 miles per hour through Trempealeau and Buffalo counties on Highway 54. The vehicle Martin was driving was stopped as he attempted to escape into Minnesota when the Winona Police Department used spike strips to deflate the vehicle’s tires. Martin then took flight on foot before being taken into custody by Winona police, and is currently being held in Minnesota awaiting extradition to Wisconsin, where he is being recommended for charges.

The La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office, Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, Trempealeau County ERT and Galesville Fire Department are credited by the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office with assistance in the incident, which remains under investigation.

Press Release Vehicle Pursuit, Threats and Arrest

Posted by Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office on Monday, November 29, 2021

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The mother of four was last seen on September 23rd.
Remains of Ashley Miller Carlson located east of Hinckley
The mother was severely injured in the collision and has died on Nov. 26 due to injuries...
Update given on Taylor County Amish buggy incident, one woman dead
The crash occurred on Highway 53 near Brekke Ridge Road in the Town of Preston at 4:39 p.m.
Fatal crash in Trempealeau County, one person dead
When they tried to stop him he accelerated to 80 mph in a 45 mph zone and eventually crashed...
Illinois man charged in head-on collision in Wisconsin
The 51-year-old man was stopped early Wednesday morning for suspected operating under the...
Man arrested for 3rd OWI, 3 active warrants after chase in Vernon County

Latest News

Darrell Brooks
Brooks charged with child’s death in Waukesha parade, raising homicide counts to 6
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers runs during the first half of an NFL football game against the...
Report: Aaron Rodgers won’t have surgery on toe during bye week
The CDC says there are no confirmed Omicron cases in the U.S., at least not yet.
UW Health specialist on next steps in handling Omicron variant
The crash occurred Friday evening west of Blair.
50-year-old woman dies in Friday evening crash in Trempealeau County