Over $200 million state and local funds allocated to Wisconsin communities

The funds were directed to Wisconsin cities, towns and villages with a population of less than 50,000.
(WEAU)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More than $200 million in funding has been allotted to 1,825 Wisconsin local governments through the the American Rescue Plan Act’s (ARPA) State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF) program.

According to Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers, the funds were directed to Wisconsin cities, towns and villages with a population of less than 50,000.

“From addressing the public health impacts of the pandemic to investing in needed critical infrastructure, to helping ensure families and businesses financially recover, these funds will allow local governments to invest in their community’s unique needs and will make a major difference for Wisconsinites across our state,” Gov. Evers said.

The Department of Revenue (DOR) and Department of Administration (DOA) have been working together to ensure all Wisconsin local governments apply for and receive their share of the ARPA dollars, Gov. Evers. said. Under the SLFRF program, counties, large municipalities and tribal governments received their funding from the federal government.

“I’m very proud of the work of the DOR team and our partner organizations who worked tirelessly to answer questions from the local governments, thereby making the 99.99% success rate possible,” (DOR) Secretary Peter Barca said. “Local leaders told us how vital their funds will be to their recovery and that of their local citizens.”

The state also worked alongside the Wisconsin Towns Association and the League of Wisconsin Municipalities to inform the 1,828 local governments of these funding opportunities.

Examples of uses for these funds according to U.S. Treasury guidance:

  • Supporting the public health response to COVID-19
  • Addressing negative economic impacts of COVID-19
  • Improving water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure
  • Paying premiums for essential works
  • Replacing public sector revenue losses

According to Gov. Evers, each community will wok with the Treasury guidance to determine how to spend the ARPA dollars. They have until 2024 to dedicate the funds, and 2026 to spend the funds.

