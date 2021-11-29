Police: Thanksgiving incident at mobile home park involved teenager with BB gun

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Police say the weapon cited in a disturbance on Thanksgiving at a mobile home park in Eau Claire was a BB gun and the person taken into custody was a teenager.

The Eau Claire Police Department said Monday that a 13-year-old pointed a BB gun at someone, which prompted the call around 10 a.m. on Nov. 25.

On Thursday, Eau Claire Police were called to Villa Diann Mobile Home Park on Eau Claire’s northeast side, between Eau Claire and Lake Hallie near the Highway 53/North Crossing interchange for a report of a disturbance involving a person with a weapon. Police set up a perimeter around one of the homes and took the teenager into custody. Police said there were no reports of injuries and the situation was resolved in about an hour. At the time of the incident, police didn’t know that the gun was a BB gun.

The 13-year-old was taken into custody and released later Thursday to their home. Police are recommending a charge of disorderly conduct.

