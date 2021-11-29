Advertisement

Police: Thanksgiving incident at mobile home park involved teenager with BB gun

A disturbance involving a weapon was reported to the ECPD Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. One person...
A disturbance involving a weapon was reported to the ECPD Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. One person was taken into custody.(Max Cotton | WEAU)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 9:47 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Police say the weapon cited in a disturbance on Thanksgiving at a mobile home park in Eau Claire was a BB gun and the person taken into custody was a teenager.

The Eau Claire Police Department said Monday that a 13-year-old pointed a BB gun at someone, which prompted the call around 10 a.m. on Nov. 25.

On Thursday, Eau Claire Police were called to Villa Diann Mobile Home Park on Eau Claire’s northeast side, between Eau Claire and Lake Hallie near the Highway 53/North Crossing interchange for a report of a disturbance involving a person with a weapon. Police set up a perimeter around one of the homes and took the teenager into custody. Police said there were no reports of injuries and the situation was resolved in about an hour. At the time of the incident, police didn’t know that the gun was a BB gun.

The 13-year-old was taken into custody and released later Thursday to their home. Police are recommending a charge of disorderly conduct.

MORE COVERAGE
One person in custody after disturbance involving a weapon in Eau Claire Thursday

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The mother of four was last seen on September 23rd.
Remains of Ashley Miller Carlson located east of Hinckley
The mother was severely injured in the collision and has died on Nov. 26 due to injuries...
Update given on Taylor County Amish buggy incident, one woman dead
When they tried to stop him he accelerated to 80 mph in a 45 mph zone and eventually crashed...
Illinois man charged in head-on collision in Wisconsin
The crash occurred on Highway 53 near Brekke Ridge Road in the Town of Preston at 4:39 p.m.
Fatal crash in Trempealeau County, one person dead
The 51-year-old man was stopped early Wednesday morning for suspected operating under the...
Man arrested for 3rd OWI, 3 active warrants after chase in Vernon County

Latest News

Trooper Dan Stainbrook
Flags to fly at half-staff Tuesday to honor Wisconsin State Patrol trooper
CVTG "There is a Santa Clause"
CVTG "Yes there is a Santa Clause" WEAU Live Interview (11/29/2021)
SkyWarn 13 Forecast (11/29/2021)
Ag Chat
Ag Chat with Kristen Smith (11/29/21)