Power outage Monday afternoon affects dozens in Eau Claire, Chippewa counties

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A power outage Monday afternoon knocked out services for 187 customers in rural Eau Claire and Chippewa counties.

According to Eau Claire Energy Cooperative, the outage was reported at 3:53 p.m. Monday. Power was restored at approximately 5:25 p.m. Monday, meaning the outage lasted approximately an hour and a half.

Townships impacted include Eastern Seymour (96 customers), Ludington (54) and Lincoln (14) in Eau Claire County and Sigel (15) and Lafayette (8) in Chippewa County.

You can view the outage map for ECEC here. ECEC also offers tips on what to do during a power outage here.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says that power outages can cause situations that threaten health or safety. Here are some general tips about how to navigate the loss of electricity:

An electrical power outage or interruption may cause operational problems with your furnace. If your furnace is not operating, be careful of hazards, which can occur from alternative heating sources.

Do NOT use alternative heating sources such as space heaters, grills, and other appliances that can give off dangerous gases. These appliances must be properly vented. Carbon monoxide is a concern. The use and ventilation of portable power generators must be carefully monitored.

If you use electrical heaters powered by portable generators, be careful where you place the heater and do not leave the heater unattended.

When a power outage occurs, food safety becomes a concern.

If you have electrical problems, call the your local utility company.

Eau Claire Energy is reporting a power outage on their system. Follow their website and Facebook page for the most up to date info! pic.twitter.com/QZdOmI7CIw — Eau Claire Co. EM (@EauClaireCoEM) November 29, 2021

