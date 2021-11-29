Advertisement

Registered sex offender to live in Bloomer beginning Tuesday

55-year-old Timothy J. Lauer was found guilty of possession of child pornography in 2019.
55-year-old Timothy J. Lauer was found guilty of possession of child pornography in 2019.(Wisconsin Department of Corrections)
By WEAU 13 News
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOOMER, Wis. (WEAU) - A registered sex offender is being released Tuesday to live in Chippewa County.

55-year-old Timothy J. Lauer will live at 1408 Martin Rd. in Bloomer beginning Nov. 30, according to the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.

Lauer’s release from prison includes extended supervision for 64 months, or over five years through March 27, 2027. As a condition of his release, Lauer is not allowed to have unsupervised contact with any children or his victims and is not allowed to take drugs. Lauer is also not allowed to be on any school or day care property or to visit parks and must follow all standard sex offender registry requirements, including GPS monitoring and a lifetime registration as a sex offender. He is also not allowed to use the internet without prior approval.

Lauer was found guilty due to a no contest plea in 2019 of two counts of possession of child pornography and sentenced to three years in prison and five years extended supervision. Eight additional counts of possession of child pornography were dismissed but read in as part of the plea agreement.

Sex Offender Information UPDATE: Lauer's release date is 11/30/21, not 12/30/21.

Posted by Chippewa County Sheriff's Office on Monday, November 29, 2021

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The mother of four was last seen on September 23rd.
Remains of Ashley Miller Carlson located east of Hinckley
The mother was severely injured in the collision and has died on Nov. 26 due to injuries...
Update given on Taylor County Amish buggy incident, one woman dead
The 51-year-old man was stopped early Wednesday morning for suspected operating under the...
Man arrested for 3rd OWI, 3 active warrants after chase in Vernon County
The crash occurred on Highway 53 near Brekke Ridge Road in the Town of Preston at 4:39 p.m.
Fatal crash in Trempealeau County, one person dead
When they tried to stop him he accelerated to 80 mph in a 45 mph zone and eventually crashed...
Illinois man charged in head-on collision in Wisconsin

Latest News

Fire Station #1 Remodel
La Crosse Fire Department updating its facilities through various projects
According to Eau Claire Energy Cooperative, the outage was reported at 3:53 p.m. Monday.
Power outage Monday afternoon affects dozens in Eau Claire, Chippewa counties
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (11/29/21)
Chippewa Valley Free Clinic Fundraiser
Chippewa Valley Free Clinic Fundraiser (11/29/21)