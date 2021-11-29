Registered sex offender to live in Bloomer beginning Tuesday

BLOOMER, Wis. (WEAU) - A registered sex offender is being released Tuesday to live in Chippewa County.

55-year-old Timothy J. Lauer will live at 1408 Martin Rd. in Bloomer beginning Nov. 30, according to the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.

Lauer’s release from prison includes extended supervision for 64 months, or over five years through March 27, 2027. As a condition of his release, Lauer is not allowed to have unsupervised contact with any children or his victims and is not allowed to take drugs. Lauer is also not allowed to be on any school or day care property or to visit parks and must follow all standard sex offender registry requirements, including GPS monitoring and a lifetime registration as a sex offender. He is also not allowed to use the internet without prior approval.

Lauer was found guilty due to a no contest plea in 2019 of two counts of possession of child pornography and sentenced to three years in prison and five years extended supervision. Eight additional counts of possession of child pornography were dismissed but read in as part of the plea agreement.

Sex Offender Information UPDATE: Lauer's release date is 11/30/21, not 12/30/21. Posted by Chippewa County Sheriff's Office on Monday, November 29, 2021

