Report: Aaron Rodgers won’t have surgery on toe during bye week

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers runs during the first half of an NFL football game against the...
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers runs during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)(Aaron Gash | AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 1:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers will not have surgery on his broken toe at this time, according to NFL Network reporters Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

Rapoport’s sources tell him the team hopes the toe will heal during the bye week.

Rodgers said that he did not plan to miss games due to the injury.

“Toe felt good most of the game,” Rodgers said after the Packers victory Sunday.

Rodgers finished 28/45 with 307 passing yards. He threw for two touchdowns and score one rushing touchdown.

The Packers defeated the Rams 36-28 at Lambeau Field.

After the bye week, the Packers host the Bears at Lambeau Field on Sunday, Dec. 12 at 7:20 p.m.

