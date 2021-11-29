Report: Aaron Rodgers won’t have surgery on toe during bye week

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers will not have surgery on his broken toe at this time, according to NFL Network reporters Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

Rapoport’s sources tell him the team hopes the toe will heal during the bye week.

#Packers QB Aaron Rodgers does not plan to have surgery on his toe at this time, per me and @TomPelissero. At this time is key. The hope is during the bye it will heal and improve. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 29, 2021

Rodgers said that he did not plan to miss games due to the injury.

Perhaps surgery meant missing games, which Rodgers said he would not do #Packers https://t.co/GPmBKm6VJf — Chris Roth (@rothchris) November 29, 2021

“Toe felt good most of the game,” Rodgers said after the Packers victory Sunday.

Rodgers on the difference from last week of playing with his broken toe:



"The difference is I didn't have to get shot up at halftime." — Adriana Torres (@TorresAdrianaTV) November 29, 2021

Rodgers finished 28/45 with 307 passing yards. He threw for two touchdowns and score one rushing touchdown.

The Packers defeated the Rams 36-28 at Lambeau Field.

Packers beat the Rams 36-28.



Rodgers finishes 28/45, 307yds, 2 passing TD, 1 rushing TD. — Adriana Torres (@TorresAdrianaTV) November 29, 2021

After the bye week, the Packers host the Bears at Lambeau Field on Sunday, Dec. 12 at 7:20 p.m.

