Trial begins Monday for Eau Claire man charged with hiding a corpse

Roger Minck
Roger Minck(Eau Claire County Jail)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A man accused of hiding a corpse is on trial this week in Eau Claire County.

56-year-old Roger Minck of Eau Claire is on trial for three felony charges: hiding a corpse, maintaining a drug trafficking place and delivery of narcotics.

According to court records, the jury trial began at 9 a.m. Monday morning following a pre-trial hearing in Eau Claire County Circuit Court. The charges Minck faces are in connection to the 2018 overdose death of Toby Cleasby of Gilmanton, who was missing for over a month before his body was found in Minck’s home in Eau Claire in December of 2018. Cleasby, who was 53 at the time of his death, was found to have died from a mixed drug toxicity and overdose, according to an autopsy. According to the criminal complaint for the case, Cleasby went to Minck’s house to pay for drugs.

Minck was arrested in January of 2021 after being charged in December of 2020. A fourth charge of burglary was dismissed two weeks before his trial began Monday morning.

The trial is scheduled to last five days. If convicted of all three charges, Minck faces maximum penalties of $85,000 in fines and 31 years in prison.

