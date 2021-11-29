Advertisement

Wis. DNR to offer year-round camping reservations

Reservation service agents are available online or by phone seven days a week.
Photo Credit: Wisconsin DNR
Photo Credit: Wisconsin DNR(NBC15)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 2:40 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Year-round campsite reservations are now available at more than 20 Wisconsin state parks and forests, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced Monday.

Instead of using campsite self-registration envelopes, campers can make reservations using the DNR’s online camping reservation webpage, or by calling 1-888-WIPARK.

Campers will also be able to reserve a campsite on the same day as their arrival by reserving it online before leaving home or calling from a phone once at the property, the DNR said.

Reservation service agents are available online or by phone seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov 1. through Apr. 30, and from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. May 1 through Oct. 31.

While making your reservation, the DNR says to look for information on property conditions; not all campsites or campground roads are plowed in the winter.

