2 men turn themselves in to law enforcement after fleeing an officer

A pursuit lasted about 20 miles on Interstate 94 from Black River Falls, to the 92-mile marker...
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Two men have turned themselves in to the Black River Falls Police Department after fleeing from an officer in Jackson County.

According to a release from the Black River Falls Police Department, on Nov. 24 at 9:47 p.m., a Black River Falls police officer observed two vehicles traveling at a high rate of speed, westbound on Interstate 94 near the 116-mile marker, in the City of Black River Falls.

An officer attempted to stop the vehicles for the speeding violation, but both vehicles fled.

A pursuit lasted about 20 miles on Interstate 94 from Black River Falls, to the 92-mile marker on Interstate 94 near Osseo. Due to safety concerns, the pursuit stopped.

Law enforcement was able to identify the drivers as 19-year-old Nicholas D. Roberts of Beloit, Wis. and 22-year-old Samuel E. Wennblom of Lisle, Ill.

On the morning of Nov 25. Roberts and Wennblom turned themselves in to law enforcement in Black River Falls and were taken into custody without incident.

Both men were booked into the Jackson County Jail for fleeing an officer and were cited for additional traffic offenses.

Assisting the Black River Falls Police Department were Wisconsin State Patrol, Big Lake Police Department of Minn., Rock County Sheriff’s Office, Osseo Police Department, Jackson Country Sheriff’s Office, and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office 911 Communications Center.

