Advertisement

5 injured, 1 fatality reported during gun-deer season

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has finalized its summary reports from the nine-day gun deer season. The DNR Bureau of Law Enforcement reported five firearm-involved injuries and one fatality.

In central Wisconsin, a 65-year-old man suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound when he was loading a pistol and his finger slipped, causing the gun to fire and strike him in the ankle. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment. It happened in the town of Rib Falls in Marathon County.

On Nov. 23, in Iron County, a 65-year-old man died of a gunshot wound to the chest. A second 65-year-old man was moving and knocked over his firearm, causing the firearm to hit the ground and discharge. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two people were injured in separate incidents in Door County. Investigators said a 40-year-old man suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the hand in the town of Brussel. The victim had placed his hand on the muzzle after pulling the hammer back on his firearm. The victim believed he pulled the trigger, and the bullet struck his left pinky. He sought medical attention, was treated and released.

In Sturgeon Bay, a 10-year-old boy was the victim of a gunshot wound. A 45-year-old male shooter was hunting from his residence when he shot at a deer. The shooter attempted to unload his firearm, at which time it discharged inside of the house and struck the victim. The victim was transported to a hospital and treated.

In Waukesha County, a 30-year-old man suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was in a tree stand when he tried to hang the gun on a hanger. The gun discharged, striking him in the right leg. The victim was transported to a hospital and treated.

In Juneau County, a 57-year-old man was the victim of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the leg. The victim had a loaded firearm, and it discharged in the proximity of his ATV. The victim drove to the hospital and was treated.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The pursuit reached a speed of over 90 miles per hour Saturday evening.
Minnesota man arrested after high-speed chase across state line
According to Eau Claire Energy Cooperative, the outage was reported at 3:53 p.m. Monday.
Power outage Monday afternoon affects dozens in Eau Claire, Chippewa counties
FILE — Police are investigating a fight that erupted in a terminal at the Minneapolis-St. Paul...
Fight breaks out among a dozen people at Minneapolis airport
A disturbance involving a weapon was reported to the ECPD Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. One person...
Police: Thanksgiving incident at mobile home park involved teenager with BB gun
Police say William Fields, a 45-year-old pizza delivery driver died after falling through a...
Pizza delivery man dies when customer’s porch collapses

Latest News

Kyle Rittenhouse listens as the verdict in his trial is read on Nov. 19, 2021
Officer fired over Rittenhouse donation wants his job back
Change this caption before publishing
Fond du Lac County man charged with election fraud
GEEKcon
"GEEKcon" (11/30/21)
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (11/30/21)
5 injuries and 1 fatality were reported during this year's gun deer season.
5 injured, 1 fatality reported during gun-deer season