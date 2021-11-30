An Eau Claire business uses peer support mentorship to better lives

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A new Eau Claire business is using peer support and mentorship to put people on a better path in life.

C.C. We Adapt was founded in late 2020 by David and Alicia Carlson. They help people going through the Department of Health Comprehensive Community Support Services program with peer support mentoring. It’s a voluntary program for people struggling with mental health and substance abuse problems who want to have a better, more positive life.

Their goal is to teach youth and adults the importance of the process it takes to achieve a goal.

“Teaching individuals how to lift weights, different outdoor activities, recreational activities, art therapy, stuff like that,” David said. “Ultimately, the goal is to take skills that they’ve learned through, whether it be hiking or biking or whatever it is, and then apply it to whatever therapeutic need that they have.”

David has had his struggles in life with a tough childhood and spending time in juvenile detention. He overcame his hurdles through peer support and exercise.

David spent time working with the American Civil Liberties Union in Wisconsin. While there he saw that there was a problem that needed an answer.

“In that work, I saw a lot of individuals that need help and we worked more on like policy type of issues and so I just grew really frustrated with not being able to address the individual need,” David said.

That’s when David and his wife Alicia decided to put their combined skills and lived experiences to help people avoid incarceration or worse.

“I kind of had like the accounting experience and background, he had the experience with CCS with his work is the ACLU,” Alicia said. “He knew policy and stuff in his background and we both had physical activity and we both truly believe that at the core of all of this so that kind of just all meshed together and made this We Adapt.”

Peer mentors at We Adapt are people who have gone through their own struggles and overcame them. Like Alicia’s sister.

“She was a drug addict for many years and like seeing her growth through the process of becoming a peer mentor has become a huge transformation for me to witness because she feels like she’s making a difference in peoples lives and I think that she’s doing meaningful work and she feels proud of it,” Alicia said.

David and Alicia believe using lived experiences can help guide people to a bigger, brighter future.

In the short time that We Adapt has been up and running, they expanded their services to help people in 13 counties in Western Wisconsin and have over 60 people taking advantage of their services.

