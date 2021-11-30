Advertisement

Giving back to those with food insecurity this Giving Tuesday

Giving Tuesday
Giving Tuesday(givingtuesday.org)
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 4:26 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -You’ve heard of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, two days of discounts and deals, ironically following a day of thanks, but don’t forget to also indulge in Giving Tuesday.

The day of giving has sparked a global movement for acts of generosity, a chance to give back with the holiday season now in full swing.

Several local non profits across the Chippewa Valley, rooted in serving those with food insecurities, continue to help people in need. Today they are asking for a little help from the community.

Feed My People Food Bank and The Community Table join Hello Wisconsin live Tuesday morning with how you can lend a little generosity today.

Feed My People will be having a one-day only match all day. For every $2 donated, Thrivent will be matching $1 up to $20,000. Today as well, anyone can post a quick message to this page and Thrivent will donate an additional $1 up to $1000.

The Community Table in Eau Claire, serving meals to those in need, no questions asked 365 days a year also has a match running for the day.

For every $1 donated, Laskers Jewelers will be matching any funds we raise for giving Tuesday up to $10,000. If you would like to donate see here.

There are so many non profits in our community doing such important work, and Giving Tuesday is the perfect time to do it, right in time for the holidays.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The pursuit reached a speed of over 90 miles per hour Saturday evening.
Minnesota man arrested after high-speed chase across state line
A disturbance involving a weapon was reported to the ECPD Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. One person...
Police: Thanksgiving incident at mobile home park involved teenager with BB gun
According to Eau Claire Energy Cooperative, the outage was reported at 3:53 p.m. Monday.
Power outage Monday afternoon affects dozens in Eau Claire, Chippewa counties
The mother of four was last seen on September 23rd.
Remains of Ashley Miller Carlson located east of Hinckley
The 51-year-old man was stopped early Wednesday morning for suspected operating under the...
Man arrested for 3rd OWI, 3 active warrants after chase in Vernon County

Latest News

Fall Creek takes on Eleva-Strum in boys basketball
SportScene 13 for Monday, November 29th
SportScene 13 @ Ten (11/29/21)
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Ten (11/29/21)
Cannery District Park Design Concepts
Cannery District Park Design Concepts (11/29/21)