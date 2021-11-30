Giving back to those with food insecurity this Giving Tuesday

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -You’ve heard of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, two days of discounts and deals, ironically following a day of thanks, but don’t forget to also indulge in Giving Tuesday.

The day of giving has sparked a global movement for acts of generosity, a chance to give back with the holiday season now in full swing.

Several local non profits across the Chippewa Valley, rooted in serving those with food insecurities, continue to help people in need. Today they are asking for a little help from the community.

Feed My People Food Bank and The Community Table join Hello Wisconsin live Tuesday morning with how you can lend a little generosity today.

Feed My People will be having a one-day only match all day. For every $2 donated, Thrivent will be matching $1 up to $20,000. Today as well, anyone can post a quick message to this page and Thrivent will donate an additional $1 up to $1000.

The Community Table in Eau Claire, serving meals to those in need, no questions asked 365 days a year also has a match running for the day.

For every $1 donated, Laskers Jewelers will be matching any funds we raise for giving Tuesday up to $10,000. If you would like to donate see here.

There are so many non profits in our community doing such important work, and Giving Tuesday is the perfect time to do it, right in time for the holidays.

