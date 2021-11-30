Advertisement

GOP targets Wisconsin elections system, nonpartisan director

November 3 Wisconsin election ballot
November 3 Wisconsin election ballot
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republicans are working to discredit the bipartisan system they created to run elections in the state after President Joe Biden narrowly won last year’s presidential race.

The political battleground becomes the latest front in the national push by the GOP to exert more control over elections before the 2022 and 2024 elections.

Wednesday will bring a flurry of election-related developments in the state, with both the Wisconsin Elections Commission and a partisan legislative panel dissecting the 2020 election. At the same time, Republican lawmakers are continuing to attack the state’s well-regarded election commissioner in a pressure campaign to have her resign, in an apparent attempt to install a GOP partisan.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Full story: https://apnews.com/article/coronavirus-pandemic-joe-biden-health-presidential-elections-election-2020-19f018b4e3d3d92e00bde635c221e1f6

Most Read

The pursuit reached a speed of over 90 miles per hour Saturday evening.
Minnesota man arrested after high-speed chase across state line
FILE — Police are investigating a fight that erupted in a terminal at the Minneapolis-St. Paul...
Fight breaks out among a dozen people at Minneapolis airport
According to Eau Claire Energy Cooperative, the outage was reported at 3:53 p.m. Monday.
Power outage Monday afternoon affects dozens in Eau Claire, Chippewa counties
A disturbance involving a weapon was reported to the ECPD Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. One person...
Police: Thanksgiving incident at mobile home park involved teenager with BB gun
Police say William Fields, a 45-year-old pizza delivery driver died after falling through a...
Pizza delivery man dies when customer’s porch collapses

Latest News

Beverly Wickstrom, who announced her candidacy for Eau Claire County Circuit Court Branch 6...
Wickstrom announces judicial candidacy for Branch 6 in Eau Claire County
Gov. Tony Evers vetoes the redistricting maps passed by the Republican-led state legislature,...
Democrat Evers vetoes Republican-drawn redistricting maps
WI state Rep. David Bowen
Democrat Bowen is 3rd to enter race for lieutenant governor
Gubernatorial candidate Rebecca Kleefisch (R) speaks at a rally protesting President Joe...
GOP candidate for governor sues state Elections Commission