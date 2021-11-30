Gov. Evers declares Monday Snowplow Driver Appreciation Day

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Governor Tony Evers declared Monday as Snowplow Driver Appreciation Day in Wisconsin and is asking drivers to show appreciation by giving workers space to do their job.

Wisconsin Department of Transportation Secretary Craig Thompson noted Wisconsin snowplow drivers work long hours and are often in tough conditions.

“We applaud them for their dedication to safety and service, and also ask that drivers do their part for safe winter maintenance operations,” Thompson said. “Always give snowplows room to work and, when possible, avoiding travel during storms.”

The WisDOT listed these tips to help keep plow drivers safe:

Before traveling, call 511 or go online to check on road conditions and possible incidents. Consider downloading the 511 Wisconsin smartphone app.

Buckle up, phone down.

Drivers are advised to slow down when roads are slick or visibility is reduced.

Stay at least 200 feet behind a working snowplow. Make sure that you can see the plow’s mirrors to ensure the driver can see you.

If you must pass, be careful. Snowplows often create a cloud of snow that can obscure vision. Remember that road conditions in front of the plow will likely be worse.

Don’t be over-confident if you operate a four-wheel or all-wheel-drive vehicle. They still require a considerable distance to stop on slick roadways.

During major winter storms, postpone or cancel your trip. Stranded motorists and vehicles become hazards that interfere with snow removal efforts.

