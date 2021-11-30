Advertisement

Gundersen Health System holding blanket drive

By Samantha Nitz
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Gundersen Health System is announcing their annual Wrapping the Community in Warmth blanket drive runs through Dec. 2.

According to a release from Gundersen Health System, the event, sponsored by the Gundersen Department of Nursing and Gundersen Partners, is intended to support local organizations throughout the Tri-state Region, including The Salvation Army, Hamilton Elementary School, La Crosse County Human Services, Bluff County Family Resources, Northeast Iowa Community Action Corporation and many more.

During this season of giving, they ask people to consider donating new blankets, either store-bought or handmade, at the following locations:

  • Gundersen La Crosse Clinic Lobby
  • Gundersen East Building Lobby
  • Gundersen Onalaska Clinic, Lower Level
  • Gundersen Onalaska Support Services Building Lobby

