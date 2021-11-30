HSHS hospitals offer tips to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Carbon monoxide is often called “the silent killer” being that it is an odorless and colorless gas.

Every year more than 400 people in the U.S. die from CO poisoning not linked to fires and more than 4,000 are hospitalized, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to a release from HSHS hospitals, CO is produced when you burn fuel in vehicles, small engines, stoves, lanterns, grills, gas ranges, furnaces, and fireplaces. CO can build up indoors and poison people and animals who breathe it. In some cases, fatal levels of CO can be produced in minutes.

HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals’ Trauma Coordinator, Regi Geissler, says as the weather becomes colder people are turning up their heating systems and need to use caution.

“Everyone is at risk for CO poisoning,” Geissler said. “It’s important to know the symptoms so you can recognize them because you can’t easily identify CO like you can with smoke from a fire or the smell of mercaptan, which is added to natural gas so it gives off the smell of rotten eggs.”

According to HSHS Hospitals, symptoms of CO poisoning include:

•Headache

•Dizziness

•Upset stomach/vomiting

•Confusion

•Weakness

•Loss of consciousness

According to HSHS Hospitals, tips to prevent CO poisoning include:

•Annual checks of your heating system, water heater and other gas or coal-burning appliances by a qualified technician

•Install battery operated CO detectors in your home

•Never use a generator inside your home, basement or garage, or less than 20 feet from a window, door or vent

•Never use a portable gas camp stove indoors

•Have chimneys cleaned annually by a professional, and be sure your damper is open before lighting a fire

•Never use a gas oven to heat your home

•Never let your car run idle while in the garage or other enclosed space

If you or a loved one experiences any of the above symptoms, call 911 or get to an emergency room as soon as possible. The HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital emergency room, 900 W. Clairemont Ave. in Eau Claire and the HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital emergency room, 2661 Co. Hwy I, in Chippewa Falls are open 24/7 to provide care.

