Advertisement

Oneida County working to determine origin of skull found in town of Cassian, no match to open cases

(WSAW)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Oneida County Sheriff’s Department is working with an anthropologist to determine the origin of a human skull found outside in the town of Cassian.

Investigators said a person who had an easement with a landowner found the skull on Nov. 6. It was learned the skull was intentionally placed at the property because it was believed to be fake. Oneida County Captain of Investigations Terri Hook said the skull was originally found three years ago in some old property on the side of the road before its recent finding that prompted a call to law enforcement.

Hook said the skull doesn’t match any open cases in their area. They believe the skull is 30-50 years old.

Hook said it’s entirely possible the skull was transported to the area from someplace else, or even dug up by a dog from a burial ground. Skulls and teeth had also historically been trophies during World War II.

Hook said she understood why the original finder believed it was fake as there is no bottom jaw. DNA could be extracted from the skull if it is ground-down, however, if the origin is Native American that process is not acceptable.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The pursuit reached a speed of over 90 miles per hour Saturday evening.
Minnesota man arrested after high-speed chase across state line
FILE — Police are investigating a fight that erupted in a terminal at the Minneapolis-St. Paul...
Fight breaks out among a dozen people at Minneapolis airport
According to Eau Claire Energy Cooperative, the outage was reported at 3:53 p.m. Monday.
Power outage Monday afternoon affects dozens in Eau Claire, Chippewa counties
A disturbance involving a weapon was reported to the ECPD Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. One person...
Police: Thanksgiving incident at mobile home park involved teenager with BB gun
Police say William Fields, a 45-year-old pizza delivery driver died after falling through a...
Pizza delivery man dies when customer’s porch collapses

Latest News

Prestige will be giving out ‘two dollars off an oil change’ coupons for every non-perishable...
Prestige Auto Corporation hosting Feed My People food drive
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (11/30/21)
Something Special From Wisconsin
Something Special From Wisconsin (11/30/21)
A pursuit lasted about 20 miles on Interstate 94 from Black River Falls, to the 92-mile marker...
2 men turn themselves in to law enforcement after fleeing an officer
Omicron poses 3 major threats to the U.S. economy.
Stocks sink as omicron, rate worries rattle Wall Street