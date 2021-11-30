Advertisement

Oneida Nation set to offer sports betting at main casino

Chairman Tehassi Hill and Gov. Tony Evers sign the gaming compact amendment.
Chairman Tehassi Hill and Gov. Tony Evers sign the gaming compact amendment.(WBAY)
By Associated Press
Nov. 30, 2021
ONEIDA, Wis. (AP) — The Oneida Nation will legally offer sports betting beginning this week, the first time such wagering has been allowed in Wisconsin.

Sports betting is the result of a new gaming compact amendment with the state that allows “event wagering.”

This can include betting on sports and events such as nationally televised award shows, professional sports league drafts and professional games, including football, basketball and baseball. Wagering on Wisconsin college athletics or events involving children is not allowed.

The Oneida Nation will hold a ceremony Tuesday at its main casino near Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport to mark the occasion.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Full story: https://apnews.com/article/sports-business-milwaukee-green-bay-sports-betting-eb22f7b69fb76671b7f913a9fc0edfac

