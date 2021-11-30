Advertisement

Prestige Auto Corporation hosting Feed My People food drive

Prestige will be giving out ‘two dollars off an oil change’ coupons for every non-perishable food item donated in-person.(WEAU)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - There’s a chance to give back to those in the Chippewa Valley struggling with food insecurity this holiday season.

Prestige Auto Corporation is hosting a food drive for Feed My People food bank Dec. 1 through Dec. 17. Donations will be accepted in-person and online.

Madeline Nelson, Event, Social Media & Marketing Coordinator for Prestige, says now more than ever is the time to lend a helping hand.

“This year, we really wanna give back to the community in a meaningful way, especially before the holiday season,” Nelson said.

Feed my People can stretch a dollar to feed four people.

Prestige will be giving out ‘two dollars off an oil change’ coupons for every non-perishable food item donated in-person. The max coupons any one person can get is three.

For more information and to make a donation online, visit here.

