Starting Jan. 3, Kwik Trip to require pre-pay for gasoline
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 12:58 PM CST
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WSAW) - Starting Jan. 3, Kwik Trip will require everyone to prepay for their gas. WKBT-TV reports the change is necessary to prevent drive-offs.
Customers can still use cash or check to prepay for fuel inside the store. All stores’ fuel pumps will be turned to prepay or pay-at-the-pump only, except for side-diesel islands, which will still have the pay-inside option.
Kwik Trip has more than 28,000 employees and more than 700 retail locations across multiple states in the upper Midwest.
