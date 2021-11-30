Advertisement

Stepping Stones of Dunn County to build new homeless shelter

By Max Cotton
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 7:46 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - Officials at Stepping Stones of Dunn County hope a new homeless shelter will help the county’s growing homeless population.

The organization’s Executive Director, Padraig Gallagher, said Stepping Stones currently has five apartment-style family units for shelter.

“The facility would supply up to 20 individuals with safe, secure and warm shelter,” he said.

Stepping Stones of Dunn County’s Shelter Manager, Heidi Hooten, said the organization also rents an additional 17 hotel rooms for the homeless, which people stay in for up to six weeks.

“It’ll allow us to instead of using all those hotel stays, which is so expensive, we’ll be able to put those folks into the shelter instead,” she said.

Hooten said staff can currently only check on those staying in hotels once per week.

If they stay under Stepping Stones’ roof, Gallagher said the organization can do a lot more than house them.

“We could do better than just getting people sheltered,” he said. “We would be able to help provide services for them in order to get them into stable, long-term housing.”

“It’ll just make it so much easier for us to connect with folk is we have them in our own facility,” Hooten said. “We can see them when they wake up, we can see them when they go to bed, we’re there all night if they get up in the middle of the night and they need to talk to somebody so it’ll just make it a lot easier to do the kind of work we need to do with them.”

She added with Dunn County’s growing homeless population, a new shelter is more necessary than ever.

Stepping Stones is seeking a grant and private donations for the project.

Gallagher said the plan is to open the facility in fall 2023.

