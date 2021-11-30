Advertisement

Top Wisconsin court affirms GOP’s preferred approach to maps

(AP GraphicsBank)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A divided Wisconsin Supreme Court has sided with Republicans in a redistricting ruling that will lay the groundwork for drawing new political boundary lines.

In a 4-3 ruling Tuesday, the court’s conservative majority said it will make as few changes as possible to the current maps drawn by Republicans and enacted a decade ago.

Democrats and others have argued that those maps are so heavily skewed in favor of Republicans the new legislative and congressional maps should be drawn from scratch. But the Supreme Court said changes to the current maps should be limited to population shifts made apparent by the once-a-decade census.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The pursuit reached a speed of over 90 miles per hour Saturday evening.
Minnesota man arrested after high-speed chase across state line
FILE — Police are investigating a fight that erupted in a terminal at the Minneapolis-St. Paul...
Fight breaks out among a dozen people at Minneapolis airport
According to Eau Claire Energy Cooperative, the outage was reported at 3:53 p.m. Monday.
Power outage Monday afternoon affects dozens in Eau Claire, Chippewa counties
A disturbance involving a weapon was reported to the ECPD Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. One person...
Police: Thanksgiving incident at mobile home park involved teenager with BB gun
Police say William Fields, a 45-year-old pizza delivery driver died after falling through a...
Pizza delivery man dies when customer’s porch collapses

Latest News

Donors can give to several university causes including Helping Hand, the on-campus food pantry.
UW-Stout hosts ‘Stout Gives Back’ day Tuesday
Prestige Feed My People Food Drive
Prestige Feed My People Food Drive (11/30/21)
Gun Deer Season Haul Down 7.9% From Last Year
Gun Deer Season Haul Down 7.9% From Last Year (11/30/21)
Twitter
How social media can negatively impact mental health